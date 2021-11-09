Calexico district and teachers still in disagreement over pay

Calexico Unified School District (CUSD) and Associated Calexico Teachers (ACT) are at impasse - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico School District says it can no longer present any further raise proposals to teachers and that they have done all they can, however, teachers are still not satisfied.

Its been four years since teachers at the Calexico Unified School district have received a pay raise of any kind. After months of back and forth, negotiations are now at an impasse.

This means no progress is possible because of disagreement. Juan Rodriguez is a negotiator with the Associated Calexico Teachers (ACT) union says this may be one step closer to a strike.

“If for some reason after fact-finding, if no agreement is reached then the district can propose their last offer and if the membership is not in agreement, that is the possibility of a strike,” he said.

The ACT negotiations teams proposed an increase of 4% for the years 2017-2018, 4% for 2018-2019, and a 5% increase for the years 2019-2020.

