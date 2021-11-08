Pinnacles National Park caves vandalized by graffiti

PINNACLES NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A famous cave system at Pinnacles National Park in central California remains closed for the removal of extensive graffiti damage.

Officials had expected to reopen the Balconies Caves last Friday but extended the closure to November 10, the park said in a Facebook posting.

The park says graffiti that took minutes to spray will take well over 100 personnel hours and 500 pounds of equipment to remove.