Fry’s to host virtual hiring event for veterans

Hiring event exclusive to veterans, active military and their families

TOLLESON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fry's Food Stores will be hosting a state-wide virtual hiring event for members of the military, veterans, and their families on Wednesday, November 10.

Fry's wishes to celebrate and recognize all members of the military, including veterans and active, by having them join the company in several areas such as clerks, department managers, e-commerce, and pharmacy.

The event for full and part-time positions will be running from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“Fry’s values our military and has a longstanding commitment to supporting Arizona’s military community,” expressed Donna Tanori, HR leader of Fry’s Food Stores. “We recognize the skills and experience our brave servicemen and women have to offer through their military experience and we look forward to hiring our heroes and look forward to feeding their future.”

Kroger stores, owner of Fry's, has hired nearly 50,000 veterans since 2009 and have been supporters of the active military through a partnership with the United Service Organizations.

Fry's offers benefits and training for associates by providing jobs, health benefits, Next Day Pay and flexible scheduling.

Any interested parties can apply at https://www.thekrogerco.com/hiring-event/.