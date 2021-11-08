Calexico mayor welcomes border opening ‘with open arms’

13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra takes us to the ports for the first day of eased travel restrictions

CALEXICO, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The border opening at the ports of entry in Calexico has businesses and the mayor excited for a revitalized economy.



“We’re excited and we’re here with open arms. We’ve been waiting for what, almost 19 months,” said Calexico Mayor Javier Moreno.



He said the Calexico economy was hurt by the closed borders. Mayor Moreno said the city of Calexico lost roughly $5 million in revenue.



“For us, the impact and the results, we’re not gonna see them yet,” said Mayor Moreno.



He said the city is going to wait a couple of days to see how greatly the reopening of borders impacts Calexico's business.



Mayor Moreno said the city plans to give back to business owners with state and federal funding that will be given to the city. He walked about downtown Calexico, talking to businesses, advising them to look out for that opportunity.



Mayor Moreno said some of the businesses he talked to today didn’t know there was help from the government. He hopes to support Calexico's business during this transition.



“We’re also working hand in hand with the local governments, the state, the federal, we got some ARP (American Rescue Plan) money coming in,” said Mayor Moreno.



He said businesses will be able to receive upwards of $10,000 for their business.



Monday on 13 On Your Side at 6 p.m., Vince Ybarra talks to local businesses about the impact the closed borders had on their business.