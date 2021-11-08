Arizona Senator to visit Yuma and tour San Luis Port of Entry

Senatory Kelly to discuss border improvements

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly will be visiting Yuma on Tuesday, November 9, to tour the San Luis Port of Entry.

He is scheduled to meet officials from the Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations and Border Protection to discuss port improvement, including how to reduce wait times and improve security.

Senator Kelly, along with other government officials, pushed for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that was recently passed by the Senate and House. The bill will invest and improve several Arizona structures such as roads and the ports of entry, while also creating more jobs.