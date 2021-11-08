Arizona Farm Bureau celebrates 100 years of service

Agriculture corporation hosts reception to celebrate a century of service

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 2021 marks the Arizona Farm Buereau's 100th year of service since it officially became incorporated in 1921.

The organization serves Arizona's farmers and the agriculture industry in advocacy, communication and agriculture education.

“As we give consideration to our past, we prepare for the future,” expressed Arizona Farm Bureau President Stefanie Smallhouse, a rancher in southern Arizona. “Millennials, the largest living adult generation, are more focused on the nexus between food and the environment than any other previous generation. The nature of social media will continue to challenge our ability to inform the consumer but also give us a megaphone not seen in our past. Innovations in agriculture will face detractors but give us an opportunity to tell our story. Disruptive technology and products will cause us to adapt and pivot while improving our efficiencies.”

The Bureau celebrates the year by hosting a Governor's Reception on Wednesday, November 10 at the Renaissance Hotel in Glendale.

Governor Doug Ducey will make an appearance at the reception via video and congratulate Arizona Farm Bureau by signing a proclamation.

Smallhouse continued her statement by saying, “We live and work by the cycle of the seasons in a loop of prepare, plant, steward and harvest. We have good years and bad. While we are subject to both factors within and out of our control we know, ‘Agriculture is essential to Arizona’s prosperity and Arizona Farm Bureau is the Voice of Agriculture. We empower members through grassroots advocacy, communication, and education.’”

Arizona Farm Bureau CEO Phil Bashaw also expressed gratitude: "I am proud to be a part of honoring the achievements of this organization over the last 100 years and to share our success with those that made it possible. I am also humbled to have the opportunity to work with our members to write the next chapter of our history.”