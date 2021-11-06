3rd Annual Tour De Fields bike ride held in Somerton

Originally planned for the spring, but was pushed back due to COVID-19 restrictions - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reporting

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s not often that biking and agriculture come together, but the two paired up for community fundraising Saturday.

The 3rd annual "Tour De Fields" bike ride was held over in Somerton. Bikers participating had the option of what distance they wanted to ride. The options ranged from a small five-mile ride, all the way up to a 52-mile ride for more experienced bikers.

Each route passes a different agriculture setting throughout the county. For Event Director Charlie Cowan, he says it was created with the intention of showing off how agriculture and the community are connected.

“What we do is, we try to showcase Yuma’s agriculture industry. And how intermixed things are so the sporting activities that we enjoy are also part of a multi-billion dollar industry, in multiple ways, but what we really want to do is help people become aware of that,” Cowan said.

This year marked the first time the ride was held in the fall. The event had to push back its usual spring date due to concerns over COVID-19.