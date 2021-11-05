Governor Ducey announces $1 Million investment to help bring job opportunities to Arizonans

More funding to help Arizonans

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 5, Governor Doug Ducey announced over $1 million in funding for St. Joseph the Worker's Workforce Village program to provide services for individuals experiencing homelessness.

“Across the state, there are resources available for Arizonans who have fallen on hard times and could use guidance to get back on track,” said Governor Ducey in his statement. “Today’s funding will go a long way in strengthening those services to help those in need secure meaningful employment and create a better future for themselves and their families. I’m thankful to St. Joseph the Worker for all their incredible work in helping vulnerable Arizonans become self-sufficient and removing barriers that individuals experiencing homelessness face on a daily basis.”

This million-dollar investment will be used to secure housing opportunities as individuals work towards full-time employment. About 360 individuals every year are given a transitional housing period by St. Joseph the Worker (SJW), who also provide transportation and skill training for future employees.

At least a couple thousand individuals have received help from SJW and have successfully entered the workforce.

“St. Joseph the Worker and the clients we serve are extremely grateful for the transformational support of SJW’s innovative Workforce Village program,” stated SJW Executive Director Brent Downs. “This funding will allow us to break the top two client-cited barriers to gaining and maintaining quality employment: a stable place to live and transportation. Through the support of this program, we are allowing our clients to move into self-sufficiency and economic independence through employment.”