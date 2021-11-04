Yuma County Health to make COVID vaccine available for children ages 5 -11

Vaccine reccomended by CDC

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the recent distribution of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the Yuma County Public Health Services District will have the vaccine available for children ages 5-11 starting Monday, November 8.

Appointments must be scheduled by calling 928-317-4550 and are available Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in November.

The CDC and other health experts recommend children of at least 5 years of age should get vaccinated, though side are expected for one to two days.