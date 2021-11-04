Panthers top Caps in OT for franchise’s best 10-game start

By PAUL GEREFFI

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Eetu Luostarinen scored 1:55 into overtime to give the Panthers a 5-4 win over the Washington Capitals and Florida its best 10-game start to a season. Luostarinen’s centering pass went off a Capitals player and into the net, moving the Panthers to 9-0-1 with 19 points. The team’s previous best 10-game start was in 1996-97 with a 7-0-3 record and 17 points. Aleksander Barkov scored twice, Aaron Ekblad had a goal and assist, and Brandon Montour also scored for the Panthers. Spencer Knight stopped 25 shots after entering the game in the second period. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped all 13 shots he faced before leaving after the first with an upper-body injury. Alex Ovechkin scored and had two assists. Connor McMichael, Tom Wilson and Daniel Sprong also scored for the Caps.