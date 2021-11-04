Lane restrictions on State Route 85 to begin November 8

Lane and speed limits will be included around construction

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has advised drivers of lane restrictions on State Route 85 near Buckeye planned for November 8.

The restriction will begin at 7 a.m. with the project made to pave the road.

Restrictions on State Route 85 include a reduction to a single lane, a 2-mile lane closure, a 55 MPH speed limit, and a 16-foot vehicle restriction.

Drivers are advised caution and to be safe around these zones.