Hobbs pivots campaign for governor beyond ballot audit

Talks of increasing government effiency, transparency

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs continues to speak against government inefficiency. She spoke Thursday in an effort to get the ball rolling for her Arizona governor campaign.

"As your next governor, I pledge to build a government that is of by and for the people," Hobbs rallies. "We will reform your government and work to build the most ethical and accountable administration in history."

Ever since announcing her candidacy on Wednesday, June 2, government transparency and efficiency have been hot topics for the Secretary of State.

"We will eliminate wasteful spending and make sure that Arizonans' tax dollars are spent right here in Arizona," Hobbs claims. "We will make your government more transparent because the people deserve to know what their leaders are doing with their money. We will make your government more efficient to save taxpayer dollars and make it easier for citizens and small businesses to get what they need to succeed from state agencies."

Hobbs' conference outlined her agenda to:

cut governmental "red tape,"

eliminate wasteful spending,

boost transparency,

and improve long-term planning.

"As a legislator and as secretary of state, I have always fought to make government more efficient and to cut red tape to help Arizona taxpayers and businesses succeed," she shares. "And I will continue this work as governor so that we can make sure our economy is on track to thrive."