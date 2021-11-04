FBI removes Arizona man from most wanted fugitive list

Criteria no longer fit for Arizona man

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — A Scottsdale man accused of killing his wife and two young children and then setting their house on fire in April 2001 has been removed from the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List.

The FBI Phoenix Field Office said Wednesday that Robert William Fisher no longer fits established criteria for continued inclusion on the list.

The agency says there have been no confirmed sightings of Fisher since his initial disappearance.

Authorities believe Fisher slit the throats of his wife and children while they were sleeping.

Evidence later showed a natural gas line was cut and an accelerant was spread throughout the house and over the three bodies, leading to the house explosion.