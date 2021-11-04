Crash Responder Safety Week begins November 8

Drivers and first responders raise awareness for traffic safety

U.S. (KYMA, KECY) - November 8-14 is Crash Responder Safety Week (CRSW), which promotes the safety of first responders while working at traffic accidents.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution when near traffic incidents, as firefighters, paramedics and other roadway responders work as quickly as possible.

One first responder life is claimed each week in the U.S. by drivers who don't follow safety procedures.

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) advises drivers to stay alert and slow down when near traffic accidents.

IAFF General President Edward Kelly stated, "Firefighters and other emergency responders are on our highways to serve the public and keep us all safe, and they deserve to go home to their families safe and sound. Let’s use this Crash Responder Safety Week to commit to a safer work environment for our firefighters and travelers."