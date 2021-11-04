Arizona representative applauds new COVID-19 workplace standard

Biden administration and OSHA provide new standard for workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 4, Representative Raúl M. Grijalva made a statement regarding the Biden administration's effort to keep workers vaccinated.

“This new workplace standard by the Biden administration is welcome news and will save lives," began Rep. Grijalva. "With COVID-19 as the new leading cause of death in Arizona, I applaud this effort to mitigate transmission of the virus in the workplace. Right now, people are uncomfortable risking themselves or their families to be in unsafe working conditions – and that must change."

The support for this decision also goes towards the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), who require employers with at least 100 employees to either have workers vaccinated or produce negative tests weekly.

"Having unvaccinated employees harms businesses as workers fall ill, spread the virus in the workplace, and businesses are forced to close and quarantine for extended periods of time. As we continue to see a rise in breakthrough cases and strained hospitals in Arizona, I encourage individuals to get vaccinated, to get their booster shots, wear masks and continue practicing safe public health protocols," ended Grijalva.