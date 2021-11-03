Arizona Representative welcomes court decision to keep schools and workers safe

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 3, Representative Raúl M. Grijalva released a statement regarding the Arizona Supreme Court's decision on the Arizona Legislature's school mask mandate ban.

“The Arizona Supreme Court ruling is great news for Arizona kids, teachers, school personnel and essential workers," began the statement. "I am proud of the school districts that have stood up to the misguided Governor Ducey and the GOP-controlled legislature that flaunted scientifically backed public health mitigation measures and instead implemented safety protocols to keep kids and families safe."

The Arizona Legislature's ban on the mandate was considered to be unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

"I urge parents and students to continue to get vaccinated when possible, wear masks to protect our community, and practice public health safety measures to help defeat this virus," finished Rep. Grijalva's statement.