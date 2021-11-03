ACLU Comment on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Recent Act brings discussion

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 3, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act failed to pass the Senate on a 50-49 vote.

“The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would continue the historic work of the Voting Rights Act in rooting out voting barriers that discriminate against voters of color," says ACLU federal policy director Christopher Anders.

"Throughout history, support for the Voting Rights Act has been bipartisan and decisive. Past presidents in both political parties have signed the Voting Rights Act and its succeeding reauthorizations. The Senate must figure out how to work around the filibuster as an obstacle blocking consideration of this landmark legislation."