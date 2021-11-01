District Attorney receives grant to prosecute cases involving drivers under the influence

Attorneys hopeful to raise awareness regarding driving impairments

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Riverside County District Attorney's office has received a $430,000 state grant to fund a prosecution team that will face against drivers who are arrested on the suspicion of driving under the influence.

The California Office of Traffic Safety grant was approved by the Riverside County Board of Supervisors and will cover two deputy district attorneys.

Alcohol is a primary cause in DUI crashes, but the District Attorney's Office hopes to raise awareness for other impairments, such as prescription drugs and marijuana.

“Experience and knowledge are critical for prosecutors to build successful impaired driving cases,” Barbara Rooney, OTS Director, said. “This program provides resources, tools and a strong training network for DUI prosecution teams that hold people who drive under the influence accountable for their actions.”