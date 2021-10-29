Skip to Content
News
By ,
Published 8:30 AM

Los Angeles County to pay two other families from crash that killed Kobe Bryant

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - As Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit moves forward against LA County, a settlement has been offered to families of other victims in the helicopter crash.

Like Kobe Bryant's widow, the families filed a federal lawsuit after photos of their deceased loved ones were leaked by LA County first responders.

Kobe bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were in the helicopter on January 26, 2020, when it slammed into a cloud-obscured hillside in Calabasas.

Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have offered $1.25 million each to the Altobelli and Mauser families, due to pictures being leaked.

News

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content