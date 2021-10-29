Los Angeles County to pay two other families from crash that killed Kobe Bryant

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - As Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit moves forward against LA County, a settlement has been offered to families of other victims in the helicopter crash.

Like Kobe Bryant's widow, the families filed a federal lawsuit after photos of their deceased loved ones were leaked by LA County first responders.

Kobe bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were in the helicopter on January 26, 2020, when it slammed into a cloud-obscured hillside in Calabasas.

Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have offered $1.25 million each to the Altobelli and Mauser families, due to pictures being leaked.