Resident creates brand new Halloween display for trick or treaters

Kids in the neighborhood on Sunday will be treated, not tricked, as the new display marks a new beginning for one local resident - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While kids will be looking for the best houses to stop by this Sunday for Halloween, one of the best is coming from one local resident who's going above and beyond this year.

If you find yourself walking in this Yuma neighborhood, it’s not haunted. Instead, one of its newest residents, Diana Lee has made a massive setup for Halloween this year. Lee says that this is the first time she's done something like this.

“This is my first year I’ve been doing it, I just moved here from Washington state, and been working on it about a month," Lee said.

Lee says that her and her roommate have worked non-stop, spending over $10,000 dollars on everything as well.

For Lee, getting to do the display in her new home was something very meaningful to her.

“Honestly, I went through a divorce after 20 years, and I thought this would be fun to do for the community, and it just kind of fulfilled something in me,”

While much of the display is already done, the full display will be ready for trick or treaters on Sunday. As different kids see the display, Lee says her favorite part has been seeing their reaction as they walk by.

“The kids coming by, I mean it’s been crazy for weeks now, they come by and they’re just so excited to see it, that’s been my favorite.”

If you would like to make a stop by the display this weekend, Lee will be serving chips, drinks, hot dogs, and of course, plenty of candy. The address is 1463 W. 32nd Place in Yuma.