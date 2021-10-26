Alec Baldwin incident covers up to $6 million in insurance policy

SANTA FE, N.M (KYMA, KECY) - A recent incident had Alec Baldwin accidentally fire a gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the movie set of "Rust."

TMZ discovered that the movie set's insurance policy covers a maximum of $6 million for injury or death, with general liability only offering $1 million per incident and another $5 million with the commercial umbrella policy.

Director Joel Souza was also involved as he too was shot and wounded, resulting in another possible $6 million payout.

Hutchins' family and Souza have yet to officially take up a lawsuit with Baldin, the production company or anyone involved.