Most-wanted Colombian drug trafficker has been Captured

Drug kingpain apprehended

COLOMBA (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The Colombian police have captured Dairo "Otoniel" Antonio Usuga, the leader of Clan Del Golfo drug cartel.

Otoniel was Colombia's most-wanted drug trafficker, which Colombia's president, Ivan Duque, calls the "the hardest blow that drug trafficking has suffered in this century."

Clan Del Golfo is considered one of Colombia's largest drug cartel and the capture of its leader is compared to the fall of Pablo Escobar, another power drug kingpin.