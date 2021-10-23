Red Ribbon Trunk or Treat held at Yuma Catholic High School

The event was put on by the City Of Yuma Anti Drug Coalition to promote the start of Red Ribbon Week - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz, (KYMA, KECY) - As with every Halloween, kids are getting ready to bring in candy.

However, some kids got a head start on the action today.

Earlier today at Yuma Catholic High School, The City of Yuma Anti Drug Coalition held its Trunk or Treat event.

Different local organizations hosted booths all offering free candy, as kids who came in costume took advantage of all the sweet treats.

The event was held to promote Red Ribbon Week, as the anti-drug coalition was happy to bring groups together for the cause.

“It's just an opportunity for families to get together and maybe serve as a talking point for why should avoid illegal use of drugs, and those other harmful things that go on in our community,” Smith said.

The event lasted two hours and also featured a pumpkin carving contest, along with a raffle for all those who attended.