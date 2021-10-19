DOJ asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion ban

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Justice Department is asking the Supreme Court to block a Texas law that bars most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy while legal challenges play out.

The DOJ made the formal request in an emergency application on Monday and according to the department, the law is "clearly unconstitutional."

The DOJ says letting it stay in effect would perpetuate the ongoing irreparable injury to thousands of Texas women and now the request puts the justices back in the middle of a huge ideological battle.

The Texas law is controversial because it bars abortions before most women even know they are pregnant.