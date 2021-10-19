Border Patrol busts stash house and recovers cache of semi-automatic weapons

Seizures include AR-15 rifles, body armor, and a cattle prod

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A coalition of federal and local law enforcement says it has busted a smuggling operation and recovered a cache of semi-automatic weapons.

Border Patrol says the operation started just at six Monday evening when agents spotted what they call a suspicious vehicle driving down Interstate 8. Agents say they believed the Chevy Impala might be involved in human smuggling. They followed it to an RV park in Yuma.

Agents say when they knocked on the door, they saw several people scramble into a bathroom. They say they also saw a number of weapons in plain view in a bedroom. Agents called in back from That's when Border Patrol called in backup from the Yuma Police Department (YPD) and the El Centro Sector Special Operations Detachment.

The additional officers and agents surrounded the trailer, and ordered everyone inside to come out. Five people surrendered. Agents say all of them were in the U.S. illegally. They say one man admitted to being the driver and serving as the stash house's caretaker.

Law enforcement says it seized a total of 11 weapons including, two semi-automatic AR-15 rifles, and four semi-automatic pistols. They say they also recovered three sets of ballistic body armor, numerous rounds of ammunition, and a cattle prod.

Border Patrol arrested all five undocumented immigrants. Agents also seized the weapons, the car, and other contraband found on site.