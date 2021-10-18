Yuma County Sheriff’s Office to participate in Prescription Take-Back Day

Unwanted drugs to be dropped of anonymously

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Drug Enforcement Administration will be hosting National Prescription Take-Back Day on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office will be apart of this event which will allow for medication to be disposed of at the YCSO Foothills Substation located at 13190 E. South Frontage Road.

Anyone may dispose of their medication for free and anonymously.

Prescription Take-Back Day's purpose is to provide an opportunity to prevent medicinal abuse by ridding of any unused and unwanted drugs.

Vaping devices and cartridges are accepted, however, sharp objects and illegal drugs are not allowed to be dropped off.

For more information regarding the YCSO Prescription Drug Take-Back Program, please visit https://yumacountysheriff.org/services-drug_disposal.html