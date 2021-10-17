BREAKING NEWS: YFD responds to early morning mobile home fire

Neighbors say occupant did not survive

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) and Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a mobile home fire early Sunday morning.

Two engines were called to an RV park at E. 32nd Street and Avenue 6E for a report of a single unit on fire. Crews arrived to find the interior of the trailer fully engulfed.

Neighbors tell KYMA.com the home's sole occupant did not survive the blaze. YFD has not confirmed that report, but YPD's forensic unit was on scene.

At this time we have no word on the cause of the fire, nor any confirmation of the occupant's name.

This is a developing story. Stay with KYMA.com, News 11, and 13 On Your Side for more details as they become available.