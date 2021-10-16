Armed robbery takes place at Loan Max on 4th Ave. in Yuma

Yuma Police Department says the incident took place at 11:53 Saturday morning, and that the suspect got away with cash and a vehicle, 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An armed robbery took place today at Loan Max on 4th Ave. Yuma Police Department says that the robbery happened at 11:53 a.m. Saturday morning.

YPD's initial investigation reveals that an unknown male suspect entered the store. He then approached the counter, showed a weapon, and demanded for money and car keys. The suspect then took the employee’s car keys, and left the scene in the employee’s car, which is a silver Nissan Altima.

The car was later found by YPD, unoccupied and close to the scene. The suspect is being described as 5 feet and 6 to 7 inches tall.

He was seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, a face mask, and sunglasses during the robbery.

Thankfully, no one was hurt during the robbery. The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with more info is asked to call YPD at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463.