Jamie Lee Curtis dressed as mom Janet Leigh in ‘Psycho’ for ‘Halloween Kills’ premiere

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jamie Lee Curtis honored her mother Janet Leigh at the recent “Halloween Kills” premiere by replicating Leigh’s costume from her iconic role in “Psycho.”

Curtis, who stars in the latest installment of the popular “Halloween” horror movie franchise, wore a pale blue dress and complimented it with a blonde wig, black purse and shower curtain smeared with fake blood.

“Honoring my mother in ALL her gory…I meant glory! PREMIERE PARTY TIME!,” the caption of a photo of her in the outfit on Curtis’ verified Instagram account read.

Leigh’s character, Marion Crane, famously meets her end in “Pscyho” after being stabbed to death in the shower.

Curtis said it was more “meta” when it came to honoring her mother, who died in 2004 after a battle with vasculitis, which is an inflammation of blood vessels.

“I am actually going as Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh in the movie ‘Hitchcock’,” Curtis told “Entertainment Tonight. “So it’s meta because we never knew what color Janet Leigh’s dress was because it was a black-and-white movie. But now because of the ‘Hitchcock’ movie, we know it was pale blue.”

She added the shower curtain, she said, so people wouldn’t think she had just dressed as a 1950s housewife.

It’s not the first time the actress has paid tribute to her famous mother’s equally famous horror movie role.

In 2015, Curtis recreated the “Psycho” shower scene, in black and white like the original, as part of her role as Wallace University Dean Cathy Munsch on Ryan Murphy’s horror-comedy TV series “Scream Queens.”

