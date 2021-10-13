American Red Cross experiencing six-year low in blood donations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Southern Arizona chapter of the American Red Cross is in need of blood donations, with the organization saying they're at a six-year low for this time of year and the main reason being due to low donor turnout.



About 10% less people are giving blood. The Red Cross believes that both the pandemic and a return to in-person schooling and work led to less donors.



Typically, the Red Cross has a five-day supply of blood. But lately, it's been working with just a one-to-two day supply.

Southern Arizona American Red Cross executive director Courtney Slanaker says there’s plenty of people who need the blood.

“Different patients that need blood, you see car accidents, trauma, a number of units just to survive, you have cancer patients that are relying on platelets, and then you have different people that have maybe different blood diseases and they require you know, ongoing transfusions," Slanaker said.

With the supply as low as it is, Slanaker is stressing the fact that every single donation is vital.

“When people give generously of their blood, and roll up that sleeve and take a little pinch, you can guarantee that you’re gonna be saving someone’s life.”

The red cross says that to make up for the shortage nationwide, it needs to collect 10,000 blood products each week for the rest of October.

If you would like to help the cause, there are several blood drives happening soon in the Yuma area:

Upcoming Blood Drives Thursday, October 14, 2021

9 am - 1 pm Yuma Regional Medical Center

Administration Entrance

2400 S Avenue A, Yuma, AZ Friday, October 15, 2021 St. John Neumann Catholic Church

11545 E 40th St, Yuma, AZ

8 am - 1 pm Yuma Senior Living

2600 S 4th Ave, Yuma, AZ

9 am - 2:30 pm Elks Lodge #476

1917 W 32nd St #1, Yuma, AZ

7:30 am - 11:30 am

A lot of opportunities to save a life.