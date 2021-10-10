Update: Police searched for two missing girls in Phoenix, now found safe

News

Children last seen on Saturday

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police have been going door-to-door in search for the two missing girls in central Phoenix.

No details have been released.

Amina and Amanirena Sterling are now safe at home.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police are looking for two girls who have gone missing in Phoenix, a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old.

Amina and Amanirena Sterling were last seen on Saturday evening in a family apartment under the care of their mother.

A call was sent out at 2 a.m. after no sign of the children and a search has been going underway since.

Their last known activity was when a neighbor saw them playing on the parking lot at 10 p.m.