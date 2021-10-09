Girl Scout Fest marks return to normalcy for troop events

News

The annual event was put on hold after the COVID-19 pandemic but came back in full force on Saturday - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While plenty of people see girl scouts and think of their cookies, they also hold plenty of events, just like Saturday’s 'Girl Scout Fest over on 4th Avenue.



Local Girl Scout troops gathered in front of their building near the CAL Ranch store on 4th Avenue. All the troops hosted different booths and activities designed to showcase what they’re up to. The booths varied from showing off art to more interactive activities. Like the booth of Scout Galina Chapman, who has been a scout for 10 years.



“My troop is hosting a booth where you can investigate insects and you can look through a microscope, it’s pretty cool,” Chapman said.



In addition to the troops booths, local businesses and groups also came out to support.



For some of the local scouts, the festival marked a return to more normal events.



Events that can now be held just like they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. As, Ellie Evans, a Girl Scout of 12 years says, it's what the organization is based on.



“Girl Scouts is all about being able to interact in person and have that involvement one on one, so being able to come together as a community at the Girl Scout building truly means a lot because now we get to just interact with people again,” Evans said.



If you'd like to support the Girl Scouts right now, you can purchase things like chocolates and magazines from them by visiting their facebook page.