Jets’ Williams brothers represent during Crucial Catch month

AP Business

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

For its current Crucial Catch initiative to bring awareness to the fight against breast cancer, the NFL has perfect spokesmen in Quinnen and Quincy Williams of the New York Jets. The brothers — Quinnen on the defensive line, Quincy at linebacker — are all too knowledgeable about the disease. Now ambassadors for the American Cancer Society, their mother Marquischa died in 2010 from breast cancer, and they each wear a locket with a picture of her in it.