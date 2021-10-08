Full closure coming to State Route 115

Caltrans says closure is necessary to stripe newly paved roads

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Department of Transportation District 11 (Caltrans) announces crews will close a 1.5-mile section of northbound and southbound State Route 115 (SR-115) from Palm Avenue to the junction with Even Hewes Highway Monday and Tuesday from 5:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to Information Officer Cathryne Bruce-Johnson, Caltrans needs to close the roads in order to apply striping to the newly paved roadway.

"The work is part of a pavement rehabilitation project on SR-115 from Even Hewes Highway to Towland Road," Bruce Johnson shares. "The project includes new paving, pavement seal coat, and new thermoplastic striping. Work began in mid-July and is expected to be completed in October."

Detours for the days are as follows:

Drivers heading north on SR-115 wil be detoured onto Palm Avenue north, to 6 th Avenue west, to SR-115.

Avenue west, to SR-115. Southbound SR-115 motorists will be detoured onto Zenos Road east, to Holt Avenue south, onto SR-115.

Drivers heading east on Even Hewes Highway will be routed to northbound SR-115 and may detour to Zenos Road east, to Holt Avenue south, to southbound SR-115.

To view traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities on an interactive map, please click here.