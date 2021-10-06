Local health centers take charge in fight against breast cancer

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As breast cancer awareness month kicks off, local health outlets are providing not just medical, but financial support as well.

In addition to conducting research and providing treatment, places like the Foundation of the Yuma Regional Medical Center are even taking their support a step further. Jackie Woodwell, the director of the foundation, says that the YRMC cancer resource center is providing patients with various needs.

"We have our cancer resource center that that provides gas cards, wigs, prosthetics, and other sources of direct support for our patients," Woodwell said.

The foundation is even providing financial support thanks to a fund created by the foundation. Breast cancer patients are receiving help with anything that might bring them a financial burden.

"We also have a fund called the Ethel A. Collins bequest fund, and that fund helps to support patients directly with travel, with housing."

Woodwell says that many patients in Yuma are not locals, and that the find even provides a place for visitors and their families to stay.

"We have a lot of people who come from out of town, and if they need to stay in a hotel or anything like that we are able to provide support there."

The imperial valley cancer support center is helping out, providing things like mastectomy products and grief support.

Even though breast cancer awareness month is only 31 days, these outlets will no doubt be helping those battling the disease year round.