Cops claim Black woman pretended to be KKK member

By Joyce Lupiani

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A 30-year-old Douglasville woman named Terresha Lucas has been charged with making terroristic threats in the Brookmont subdivision of Douglasville.

According to the Douglasville Police Department, residents on Manning Drive began receiving notes last December from a person who claimed to be a white male member of the Ku Klux Klan. The notes threatened to burn down homes and kill people.

The police department’s investigation into the notes led them to Lucas, who is a Black woman.

Lucas, who described herself as a 6-foot tall, white male with a long, red beard, has been charged with 8 counts of making terroristic threats.

The first notes were received Dec. 21, 2020. Other notes were received Feb. 17, Feb. 22, March 1 and March 3. After a 6-month absence, a final note was received Sept. 6.

CBS46 reported in March that the notes were received by at least 7 Blacks who lived in the neighborhood and that the notes contained the N-word and talked about hanging people and killing kids.

Until Sept. 6, Douglasville PD says it did not have much to go on. However, they got the break they needed on Sept. 6 when evidence was found linking the notes to the home of Lucas. Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant and then found other evidence that ties Lucas to the notes.

Lucas is expected to turn herself in this week.

