Local victim advocates hold their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month kick-off

Amberly's Place invited area law enforcement to its annual kick-off ceremony

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County's victim advocacy center Amberly's Place takes the old proverb "it takes a village" to include more than just children. In that, it takes an entire community to protect each other.

Since the late 1980s, October has been recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness month. And in Yuma County, Amberly's Place spearheads its campaign to promote community togetherness.

Each year, the victim advocacy center invites area law enforcement to join together as a united front to educate the public about the importance of reporting domestic abuse.

On Friday, October 1st, officers from the Yuma Police Department, San Luis Police Department, Somerton Police Department, Quechan Police Department, Cocopah Police Department, and Deputies with the Yuma County Sheriffs Office and the Imperial County Sheriffs Office all were in attendance.

Each one of our peace officers received a purple ribbon for their uniform and a magnet for their vehicle. Trevor Umphress the Director of Development for Amberly's Place wants the public to see the magnets and inspire them to help.

According to Amberly's Place in Arizona alone, 1 in every 4 women and 1 in every 10 men will be victims of domestic violence in their lifetime. So, Umphress says, if you see it, report it.