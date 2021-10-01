Federal Judge to hear request to block Texas Abortion Law

News

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A federal judge will consider the Justice Department's emergency request to block the controversial Texas Abortion Law during a hearing Friday.

Under the law, abortion is banned when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is often before a woman knows she is pregnant.

The law has no exception for rape or incest, but there is an exemption for "medical emergencies."

For enforcement, it allows private citizens -- anywhere in the country -- to bring a civil suit against anyone who helps a pregnant person get an abortion.

Judge Robert Pitman of the Western District of Texas will consider the DOJ's request to freeze the law.

If he issues a preliminary injunction, some clinics could resume providing abortions currently covered under the law.

Others may decline to do so until appeals to higher courts have run their course.