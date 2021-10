News

The City of San Luis turns 42 years old

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - The City of San Luis is turning 42 years old and you’re invited to join in on the celebration!

Live entertainment, food and even a kid’s zone with carnival games will fill the Joe Orduño Park with family fun.

This will be a free event to the public.

The celebration takes place on October 2nd and starts at 6:00 p.m.