Wade, Giants beat D-backs in 9th, hold 2-game NL West edge

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. singled home the winning run with one out in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants held their two-game lead in the NL West by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4. The Giants posted their 105th victory, one off the franchise record set in 1904. The Giants kept their edge over the second-place Los Angeles Dodgers going into the final weekend of the season. San Francisco closes with three games at home against San Diego. The Dodgers finish with three at home against NL Central champion Milwaukee. On a night when former Giants star Madison Bumgarner settled for a no-decision pitching against his former club back in San Francisco for the first time in front of fans, Wade drew the final cheer.