Somerton man enters guilty plea for girlfriend’s murder

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A judge on Thursday sentenced a Somerton man to 30-years in prison for the 2019 murder of his girlfriend.

Isaac Rivera pleaded guilty to stabbing Leticia Martinez to death in October of 2019 in Somerton. He faced charges of murder and aggravated domestic assault. Rivera will serve 25 years on the murder charge, and five years on the assault. His sentences will be served consecutively, and he will receive credit for the 704 days he's already served.

Prior to his arrest, Rivera was a corrections officer at the Arizona State Prison Complex in San Luis.