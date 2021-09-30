Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

AP Business

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — The Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray was interrupted for about 10 minutes after rival fans threw flares and firecrackers at each other at Stade Velodrome. Despite an increased security presence and a buffer zone between around 2,500 visiting fans and Marseille supporters, objects were thrown in both directions late in the first half. Referee Paweł Raczkowski halted the match as some police then intervened to restore order. Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim went over to his side’s fans to try and calm things down. The match resumed with about eight minutes left in the first half.