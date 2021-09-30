Health experts concerned over upcoming flu season

News

As COVID-19 protocols lose importance and people prepare to gather for the holidays, health experts worry the flu may be a bigger threat to people - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Health experts are beginning to have concerns over a major disease as the holiday season approaches...and it's not COVID-19.

COVID-19 has dominated the headlines when it comes to health, but the flu is also still a threat. This year, it has experts a bit more worried than usual. With flu season quickly approaching, health experts fear that the virus may be hitting much more people than last year.

Marisol Penuelas, a quality assurance manager for the Regional Center For Border Health in Somerton, says that as many people stuck to COVID-19 protocols, they helped to prevent the spread of the flu as well.

“Last year we feared the flu and COVID right? But we saw that masks an social distancing worked for the flu too, however this year, as we know, masks are not mandated anymore and social distancing is not happening as it was last year,” Penuelas said.

With plenty of holiday gatherings coming up, Penuelas is worried that the flu will take charge, especially since many had to hold back celebrations last year.

"Of course you know our winter months are our biggest concern with the flu already and different viruses so that’s definitely a possibility."

For those that haven’t been vaccinated against either disease, experts say it is okay to get both at the same time.