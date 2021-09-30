China accuses ex-security official of poor integrity, greed

AP National

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has expelled a former vice minister of public security amid a raft of accusations from corruption to abandoning his post amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Sun Lijun was fired after an investigation was opened last year and he will now face prosecution and what is likely to be a lengthy prison sentence. An announcement from the party disciplinary body said Sun displayed poor political integrity, sold official posts, accepted large amounts of money and property and led a “decadent lifestyle.” He is the latest high-ranking official to fall in president and party leader Xi Jinping’s sweeping crackdown on graft that has ensnared numerous officials in what some see as politically motivated prosecutions.