Carr, Herbert likely to factor in late stages Monday night

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Derek Carr and Justin Herbert have shown a flare for late comebacks during the first three weeks of the season. It is likely one of them will be called upon again when the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Carr and the Raiders are off to their first 3-0 start since 2002, when they last went to the Super Bowl, with two of the wins coming in overtime. Las Vegas is the fourth team to win twice in OT in the first three weeks. The 2-1 Chargers’ wins have been the result of Herbert directing scoring drives in the final 15 minutes.