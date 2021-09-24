Skip to Content
News
By ,
Published 6:46 PM

Delta bans more than 1,500 unruly passengers

Airline says complaints mostly stem from mask requirements

(CNN, KYMA) - Delta wants all airlines to share a national no-fly list of unruly passengers.

The call echoes a similar plea from airline workers unions.

Earlier this week, the Association of Flight Attendants called on both regulators and airlines to coordinate their lists of unruly passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has fielded complaints against almost 4,400 passengers this year alone.

Such complaints have risen dramatically since the pandemic, and often stem from requirements to wear masks.

Delta says it's banned 1,600 people.

CNN - business/consumer / CNN - national
Author Profile Photo

Adonis Albright

Adonis Albright first found his passion in local news as a production assistant in San Diego after getting his Bachelor’s degree at San Diego State University.

You can catch Adonis reporting on KYMA at 5 and 6 p.m., as well as behind the desk on Fox9 at 9 p.m.

If you have a great story idea, you can reach him at adonis.albright@kecytv.com.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content