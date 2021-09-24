Delta bans more than 1,500 unruly passengers

News

Airline says complaints mostly stem from mask requirements

(CNN, KYMA) - Delta wants all airlines to share a national no-fly list of unruly passengers.

The call echoes a similar plea from airline workers unions.

Earlier this week, the Association of Flight Attendants called on both regulators and airlines to coordinate their lists of unruly passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has fielded complaints against almost 4,400 passengers this year alone.

Such complaints have risen dramatically since the pandemic, and often stem from requirements to wear masks.

Delta says it's banned 1,600 people.