Kids in Mexicali receive COVID-19 vaccine

Baja California receiving more than 100 requests from parents

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Children between the ages of 12 and 17 years-old can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Mexicali.

So far, the health department in Baja California has received roughly 120 requests from parents. 72 of those requests are in Mexicali.

Some children there have already received the vaccine.

"When the protection document arrives we have to answer the demand, we give a date to vaccinate, but first a medical check-up is done. We are not vaccinating children who are going to have medical complications. The dose we apply is Pfizer, it is allowed in this age group, and we give preference to minors who are diabetic or have a congenital disease," said Abrahaam Felix Moss, the Deputy Secretary with the Public Health Department in Baja California.

Still, the Mexico's President has said he doesn't want children to get the vaccine until all adults are fully vaccinated.

But some parents say their children need the COVID-19 vaccine now.