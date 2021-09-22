Two former Arizona governors endorse new gubernatorial candidate

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Karrin Taylor Robson has announced her bid for the State of Arizona's top office. In a campaign video posted to her social media accounts, the Arizona Board of Regents member explained what she hopes to fix in the state.

Former Arizona governors Fife Symington and Jan Brewer have already endorsed the candidate.

One of her top priorities - the U.S. Mexico Border along Southern Arizona including a portion in Yuma County. Just two days into her campaign, Robson wanted to see for herself. She traveled to Yuma Tuesday and met with Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot overnight to get a glimpse of the border activity.

Courtesy: Karrin for Arizona

News 11 caught up with Robson Wednesday morning, at a portion of the border, where Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents see the majority of migrants come in.

In an exclusive interview, Robson described the border crisis as a failure of the current White House administration.

We asked her how she thinks migrants should come into the United States to seek asylum.

"They should come in through the front door," Robson said. "We are a Country of laws and the rule of law is what made this Country great," she added.

