Local Border Patrol Council Member shares thoughts on border crisis in Texas

A local member from the National Border Patrol Council shares his thoughts on the crisis in Del Rio, Texas - Vince Ybarra reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Anthony Maielli, President of the El Centro sector, said the agents in Texas are in a tough situation.

“Our border patrol agents have inherited a very horrific situation here and they are doing their absolute best to handle a situation that quite frankly we need bigger and better resources to take care of,” said Maielli.

Maielli, who is also an active border patrol agent, said they have little resources to handle such a huge crisis. He said local border patrol agents have a secure plan when it comes to dealing with illegal migrants in Imperial County.

“We handle any illegal crossing by detecting and apprehending illegal entries down here. And after detention they are actually taken to a processing center locally here in El Centro sector,” said Maielli.

He has first hand experience when it comes to dealing with people coming to the border. Maielli said there are hundreds of individuals who show up in our region, daily.

The El Centro team works closely with Yuma to process everyone quickly and thoroughly.

“A determination is made on their immigration status. You know, whether or not they are claiming asylum or perhaps they are from a country that cannot claim asylum,” said Maielli.

Local border patrol says it's their goal to make sure everyone is taken care of and not misplaced.

