Mobile testing available for Imperial residents as case numbers trend downward

News

The State of California provides Imperial Valley residents with pop-up locations to test for COVID-19 - Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Imperial County Health Department (ICPHD) said the mobile COVID-19 testing van was made available by the state.

ICPHD said numbers are trending low, but it's important to still maintain resources like the pop-up testing site because of the immediate access it offers.

Although numbers are low and resources like the mobile testing is available, ICPHD wants folks to know you should still be cautious.

"We can’t let our guard down. If eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, we highly encourage you to get vaccinated. Keep wearing a mask in indoor settings, wash your hands, and stay home if you’re sick," said Imperial County Coordinator, Fernanda Lynch.

Dr. Stephen Munday, ICPHD Officer, said he's studied the most recent data and numbers are seeming to drop.

"The numbers do continue to improve. I did a deep dive into them this weekend and the trend is definitely in the right direction," said Dr. Munday.

Friday on 13 On Your Side at 6 p.m., Vince Ybarra reports more on the recent low trend of numbers.